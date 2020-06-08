Jio gives annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free to prepaid users

A couple of weeks ago, Airtel had announced a free Zee5 Premium subscription to all of its users recharging with ₹149 or more. Now, Jio has announced a similar deal but for the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Reliance Jio has announced that the company will be offering a one year VIP subscription to the streaming service for its prepaid users for free. To get the offer, users have to register with monthly, annual, or data add-on vouchers.

The customer can recharge with the ₹401 monthly plan that offers 90 GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling (with FUP in place), and access to Jio apps for validity for 28 days. This will give a year of subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth ₹399.

Making the announcement, the company said that the partnership will provide a huge benefit to both Jio and Disney+ Hotstar users, though the video-on-demand content being made available on the digital platform.

For those who are unaware, Disney+ was launched in India in April this year but instead of being a standalone platform, the company decided to merge its content with Hotstar, which is also owned by Disney.

The streaming platform offers two subscription plans — ₹399 for the Disney+ Hotstar VIP and ₹1,499 for the Disney+ Hotstar Premium which gives access to all the major Disney offerings, including the Star Wars spinoff ‘The Mandalorian’ and all the movies under Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney.