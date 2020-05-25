Realme Smart TV comes in 32-inch and 43-inch display; pricing starts at ₹12,999 in India

Along with the Realme Watch and a few other accessories, the Chinese company has today launched its much-awaited new product in the Indian market — Realme Smart TV.

The Realme Smart TV comes in two display sizes — 32-inch and 43-inch. While we expected a 55-inch model as well, it seems that the bigger model will be launched later, given that the 55-inch model has already been certified.

The display comes with 178-degree viewing angle support along with HDR10 and 400 nits peak brightness. The company is also offering seven different modes — Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, and Energy Saving.

Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek processor which offers 1.1GHz quad-core Cortex A53 CPU and Mali 470 MP3 GPU. The device packs 1 GB of RAM and comes with 8 GB of internal storage. It runs Android TV 9 with Chromecast support as well as Netflix and Prime Video pre-installed.

Other features of the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, and Ethernet port. There’s also 2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter setup with support for Dolby Audio.

The Realme Smart TV will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Realme.com from 2nd June. While the 32-inch model is priced at Rs 12,999, the 43-inch model costs Rs 21,999.