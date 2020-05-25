Realme Watch goes official in India for ₹3,999; features 1.4-inch touchscreen display, heart-rate monitor and more

After months of speculations, Realme Watch is finally here. The company has today officially launched the Realme Watch in India for a price of ₹3,999. It is being offered in four strap colors — Black, Red, Blue, and Green. The device will be up for purchase from 5th June via Flipkart and Realme.com in India.

It comes with a 1.4-inch touch color LCD screen and offers 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. While it has 12 built-in watch faces, the company will add more than 100 new watch faces later through an OTA update.

The smartwatch also packs supports for 24-hour heart rate monitoring and can detect blood oxygen level. It has 14 sports modes and can also identify whether you are walking or running automatically, and the company says that it has accurate step counting algorithm.

Other features of the device include notification for calls, SMS and third-party app messages, remote music control for smartphones as well as camera control. Further, the device is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistant.

It is powered by a 160mAh battery which is promised to offer up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. This can be extended by using the Power Saving Mode or disabling several features. While the smartwatch is priced at ₹3,999, the straps are priced at ₹499.