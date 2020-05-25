Realme Buds Air Neo TWS earphones launched in India for ₹2,999

After launching the Realme Buds Air a few months ago in the Indian market, the company has today launched an affordable variant of the same, dubbed as Realme Buds Air Neo.

In terms of design, it looks identical to the original model. The major difference is that it lacks USB Type-C port and wireless charging. Instead, the company has added a microUSB port to charge the device.

The smartwatch has 13mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm. It connects to Apple and Android devices through Bluetooth 5.0 and also comes with support for AAC codec.

Just like every other TWS earphones, this one too comes with touch controls for call control, track change. There’s also Google Assistant support for voice commands. Similar to the original model, this new cheaper model also comes powered by R1 chip and has a low-latency 119.2ms gaming mode. The device weights 4.1 gram per headset.

As for the battery life, the company is promising 3 hours of playback and 17 hours of usage through the charging case. The Realme Buds Air comes in White, Green and Red colors and is priced at ₹2,999. The White version will be available from Flipkart and rRealme.com from today at 3 PM in limited number in Hate-to-Wait sale.