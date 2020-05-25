Top 10 OPPO Reno3 Pro Tips, Tricks And Hidden Features [ColorOS 7]

Reno3 Pro is the OPPO’s latest smartphone and it comes with the all-new ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. ColorOS 7 packs a number of features that might come handy. Here are the top 10 ColorOS 7 tips and tricks and hidden features you can perform on the new OPPO Reno3 Pro smartphone, check them out.

1) Make Use Of Video Bokeh Mode

One of the key features in the camera is the Video Bokeh feature, the OPPO Reno3 Pro can shoot videos with bokeh effects which means the background will be blurred while the object remains in the focus. The resulting video looks high quality and better than the one recorded from the regular video mode.

Go to Camera -> Video and select the circle icon at the top-center for Video Bokeh mode.

2) Take 3-Finger Screenshots

The OPPO Reno3 Pro also supports gesture-based screenshots meaning you can take screenshots by sliding down your three fingers on the screen. To take a 3-Finger screenshot, just swipe on the screen with your three fingers from top to bottom and the screenshot will be saved to the Gallery. This is, by far, the easiest way I know to take screenshots on the OPPO Reno3 Pro.

The feature is turned on by default, however, if you want to know how to enable the 3-Finger Screenshot gesture or want to disable or re-enable it, here what you need to do.

Go to Settings -> Convenience -> Gestures & Motions and select 3-Finger Screenshot slider.

3) Clone Apps

The OPPO Reno3 Pro has some great features under its sleeves, you have the option to use the apps in dual-mode which means you can use the same app for different accounts. Apps such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, and so on.

The App Cloner can clone the apps into two to give you control over the apps and use them for different accounts. To enable the dual apps mode, you need to create a clone/copy of the app you want to use for two logins.

Go to the Settings -> App Cloner and you will see a list of supported apps by the App Cloner feature, choose the desired ones to clone. A shortcut will be added to the Homescreen with a small symbol in the corner of the app icon to differentiate the apps.

4) Enter Dark Mode

The OPPO Reno3 also gives you the Dark Mode that’s essential for the users who use the phone at night or in dark environments where the ambient light is low. The dark mode helps your eyes to ease off and offers a better viewing experience.

To enter into the Dark Mode, all you need to do is swipe the notification panel from the top and select the shortcut ‘Dark Mode’. The interface then will turn to dark. You can always disable the mode by tapping the shortcut again.

The Dark Mode can also be turned on from the Display & Brightness Settings.

5) View Battery Percentage In Status Bar

There are so many users who rely on the battery icon shown in the status bar to check how much battery is still left on the phone. The battery icon shows you a percentage that indicates how much battery is available, however, most Android phones don’t show the percentage by default, you need to have a quick setting enabled.

So, to view the battery percentage in the status bar alongside the battery icon, head to the Settings -> Notifications & Status Bar and tap the toggle slider ‘Battery Percentage‘. Once done, you will be able to see a small number inside the battery icon.

6) View Real-time Network Speed In Status Bar

Similarly, you can also view the real-time network speed on your phone, the OPPO Reno3 Pro can let you display the network speed in the status bar. If you are downloading something on the phone, surfing the internet, or streaming videos or music, you can see the real-time network speeds in the status bar. To enable the real-time network speed feature on the Reno3 Pro, here’s what you have to do.

Go to Settings -> Notifications & Status Bar -> Real-Time Network Speed and tap the slider. Check the status bar and notice the speed.

7) Screen Recording

The ColorOS has plenty of features to play with, the built-in Screen Recorder lets you record the screen activity at ease, no need to install any third-party screen recorder apps. If you want to record a video or chat/conversation or gameplay, just try the screen recording feature. The screen recorder captures whatever activity you do on the screen and save it to the gallery.

Sometimes the stories on Snapchat, Instagram and other social apps disappear, so, this feature might be useful if you want to save the story for watching it later.

To record the screen, pull the notification panel from the top and tap the icon ‘Start Screen Recording‘ (or Record Screen) to start the screen recording. Tap the Red button to start the recording, once the screen activity is recorded, tap stop and a video file will be saved in the gallery.

8) Display RAM Information

Checking the free RAM on the OPPO phones is easy, all you need is a quick setting to be enabled.

Head to the Settings and search ‘ RAM’ in the search box.

and search ‘ in the search box. Tap on the ‘Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks’ slider to turn on the RAM usage in the recent apps menu.

Alternately, you can enter the Settings -> Additional Settings -> Recent Tasks Manager -> Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks and enable the slider.

Once you turn on the quick setting, you can easily view the free RAM on the phone by tapping or bringing up the Recents Apps menu. Take a look at this screenshot.

9) Google Assistant Shortcut

If you are using the Google Assistant then this nifty shortcut will let you quickly access the Assistant using the Power key. Press and hold the power key for 0.5 seconds to trigger the Google Assistant quickly.

Go to Settings -> Convenience Tools and tap the slider shown below ‘Press and Hold the Power Button for 0.5s to Wake up Google Assistant‘.

10) Enable OTG Connection

On your Reno3 Pro, you have the option to connect your USB drives or pendrives using the OTG connector or adapter. After you plug in your USB device, enable a quick setting for the OTG connection.

Go to the Settings -> Additional Settings and at the bottom, tap on OTG Connection to mount the USB drive on your phone. That’s all you’ve to do, now you will be able to check the contents of your USB drive or use the USB device.

These are the top 10 ColorOS 7 tips and tricks for the OPPO Reno3 Pro. Do check the full unboxing and review of the OPPO Reno3 Pro.