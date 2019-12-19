Oppo A91 renders surface online; specs leak via Geekbench and TENAA

A new mid-range smartphone from Oppo is in the works and the company is gearing up to launch it. The renders of the phone in question, Oppo A91, has already surfaced online. Also, the phone’s specifications have been leaked through Geekbench listing as well as TENAA listing.

The renders of the smartphone show that the device would have a gradient back in Blue and Black colour finishes. On the front side, it reveals that the phone will come with a waterdrop-style notched display with a camera housed inside it.

As per the Geekbench listing, the phone which carries model number PCM00 is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and will be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC along with 8 GB of RAM. The listing shows that the device scored 1,479 points in single-core test and 5,733 points in the multi-core test.

In addition to the Geekbench, the device has also surfaced on TENAA, which shows that the phone comes with a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, Oppo would offer a quad rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

It will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and the TENAA listing shows a model with 128GB of onboard storage and a 3,935mAh battery. The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel secondary sensor. There would also two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear camera setup.

However, the company is yet to confirm the existence of the Oppo A91 smartphone. However, given the leaks, it seems that the company is soon going to make the smartphone official.

