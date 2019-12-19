Huawei teases upgraded Mate X foldable smartphone with better build quality

Huawei is among the first smartphone makers to launch a foldable smartphone in the market — Mate X. Although the phone’s launch was delayed by months, the company started selling it last month and promised to bring an upgraded version of the same.

Now, Huawei has teased the upgraded version of the Mate X foldable smartphone which will be made official by the Chinese giant in the coming year. Richard Yu, which is leading Huawei’s consumer business, revealed details about the updated variant.

The upgraded Huawei Mate X will come with better hinges and toucher touchscreen. The phone, which will be named Mate Xs, will be powered by the company’s Kirin 990 SoC and the company could also upgrade the phone’s camera specifications. The device is expected to go official in March 2020.

Apart from Huawei, Samsung has also launched its first foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Fold and has already started working on its successor. Motorola also recently launched Moto Razr, the company’s first clamshell foldable smartphone. Many other smartphone makers, including Oppo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Vivo among others are reportedly working on a foldable smartphone which could go official next year.

Meanwhile, Huawei is set to launch its P40 and P40 Pro smartphones in late March. We expect to know more about the phones in the coming weeks through leaks and official teasers from the company.

Via