OPPO Band fitness tracker with 12 sports modes launched in China

OPPO Band, the Chinese company’s first fitness tracker has been announced along with the OPPO Reno4 smartphone series in China. It is now available for purchase in China for a price of 199 yuan, approximately $28 or ₹2,660.

It comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED 2.5D touch screen that offers 126 x 294 pixels screen resolution. The display shows notifications for apps, calls, messages, and more.

The device has support for 12 sports modes, which include Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, and weight training.

There are also features like silent alarm, weather, music control, and instant location lock from the phone. The tracker provides rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes, and more.

The device also comes with a heart rate sensor and Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE and is rated 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 meters. The OPPO Band is powered by a 100 mAh battery that offers 14 days of usage on a single charge.

Along with this, the company has also announced a fashion version of the band that comes with a stainless steel body with a TPU+ alloy band. This version also comes with NFC support. It is priced at 249 yuan (~$35) and will go on sale from 9th July.