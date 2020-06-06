As promised, OPPO has announced the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro smartphones at an event in China. The latest upper mid-range devices come with powerful cameras and support for 65W fast charging technology.

The Reno4 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ration while the Pro model comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a massive 93.4 percent STB ratio.

Under the hood, both of them are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform which supports SA/NSA 5G connectivity. The standard model packs 8 GB of RAM while the Reno4 Pro packs 8/12 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, both devices feature a 48 MP primary sensor in the triple camera setup. It is coupled with an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor on the Reno4. In the Pro model, the primary sensor is accompanied by a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens.

Surprisingly, the standard model features a dual-camera setup on the front with 32 MP + 2 MP sensors while the Pro model has a single camera setup of 32 MP. The company has not explained why this is the case.

The OPPO Reno4 is powered by a 4020 mAh battery while the Reno4 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery and both of them support 64W fast charging technology, which is currently the fastest in the world.

OPPO Reno4 5G Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch Full HD+ 2.5D 90Hz AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 96% NTSC color gamut, 430 nits typical, up to 600 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

6.43-inch Full HD+ 2.5D 90Hz AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 96% NTSC color gamut, 430 nits typical, up to 600 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage

128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture, laser autofocus

48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture, laser autofocus Front Camera: 32 MP primary camera + 2 MP portrait camera

32 MP primary camera + 2 MP portrait camera Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4020 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging

OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED curved display, 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits typical, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.55-inch Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED curved display, 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits typical, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage

128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash + 12 MP 120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus

48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash + 12 MP 120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.4 aperture

32 MP with f/2.4 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, dual linear speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor, dual linear speakers Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability