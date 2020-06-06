OPPO Reno4 and Reno4 Pro goes official; features SD765G SoC and 65W fast charging
As promised, OPPO has announced the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro smartphones at an event in China. The latest upper mid-range devices come with powerful cameras and support for 65W fast charging technology.
The Reno4 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ration while the Pro model comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a massive 93.4 percent STB ratio.
Under the hood, both of them are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform which supports SA/NSA 5G connectivity. The standard model packs 8 GB of RAM while the Reno4 Pro packs 8/12 GB of RAM.
In the camera department, both devices feature a 48 MP primary sensor in the triple camera setup. It is coupled with an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor on the Reno4. In the Pro model, the primary sensor is accompanied by a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens.
Surprisingly, the standard model features a dual-camera setup on the front with 32 MP + 2 MP sensors while the Pro model has a single camera setup of 32 MP. The company has not explained why this is the case.
The OPPO Reno4 is powered by a 4020 mAh battery while the Reno4 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery and both of them support 64W fast charging technology, which is currently the fastest in the world.
OPPO Reno4 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.43-inch Full HD+ 2.5D 90Hz AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 96% NTSC color gamut, 430 nits typical, up to 600 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 620 GPU
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage
- OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture, laser autofocus
- Front Camera: 32 MP primary camera + 2 MP portrait camera
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 4020 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging
OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED curved display, 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits typical, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 620 GPU
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 storage
- OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash + 12 MP 120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus
- Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, dual linear speakers
- Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- OPPO Reno4
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ¥2,999 (~$420)
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ¥3,299 (~$465)
- Colors: Diamond Blue, Mirror Black, and Taro Purple
- OPPO Reno4 Pro
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ¥3,799 (~$540)
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ¥4,299 (~$610)
- Colors: Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, Mirror Black, Titanium Blank, and Green Glitter
- Availability: On pre-order in China; sale from 12th June in China