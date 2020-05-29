OPPO Reno4 series confirmed to launch on 5th June

After multiple leaks surrounding the upcoming Reno4 and Reno4 Pro 5G smartphones, OPPO has today officially confirmed that the next-generation Reno flagship devices will get launched in the Chinese market on 5th June.

The OPPO Reno4 series launch event is scheduled at 19:30 PM local time on 5th June. To make the announcement, the company has shared a teaser video that showcases the design of the OPPO Reno4 Pro smartphone.

As per the leaks, the OPPO Reno4 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with curved edges, ()Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole at the upper-left corner. The glass rear of the smartphone has the ‘Reno Glow” text imprinted on it.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes an OIS-ready 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. It comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper on the front side.

It is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset along with a 4000 mAh battery that has 65W fast charging support. The company has showcased the upcoming smartphone in two gradient color options — Blue and Red.

