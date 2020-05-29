Oppo

OPPO Reno4 series confirmed to launch on 5th June

By Jeet

After multiple leaks surrounding the upcoming Reno4 and Reno4 Pro 5G smartphones, OPPO has today officially confirmed that the next-generation Reno flagship devices will get launched in the Chinese market on 5th June.

The OPPO Reno4 series launch event is scheduled at 19:30 PM local time on 5th June. To make the announcement, the company has shared a teaser video that showcases the design of the OPPO Reno4 Pro smartphone.

OPPO-Reno-4Pro

As per the leaks, the OPPO Reno4 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with curved edges, ()Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole at the upper-left corner. The glass rear of the smartphone has the ‘Reno Glow” text imprinted on it.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes an OIS-ready 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. It comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper on the front side.

It is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset along with a 4000 mAh battery that has 65W fast charging support. The company has showcased the upcoming smartphone in two gradient color options — Blue and Red.

Source