Realme Buds Q TWS earphones to soon launch in India

A few days ago, Realme launched a few products in the Indian market, including the Realme TV and Realme Watch. At the same time, the company launched about eight new products in China.

Now, the company is all set to launch the Realme Buds Q, a budget true wireless earphones in the Indian market. The earphones were launched in China earlier this week. As per the reports, it could be priced under ₹2,000 in the Indian market.

The Realme Buds Q has been designed by French designer Jose Levy and is inspired by soft and round pebbles. The company says that it fits the perfect curve of the palm and ear canal. It comes with 10mm bass drivers with a wide sound field and is combined with DBB dynamic bass for the best audio experience.

The product is IPX4 rated, making it water-resistant. It also comes with a 119ms low-latency gaming mode as well as a wear detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the earphones are removed from the ears.

As for the battery life, the company is promising up to 20 hours of battery life with the case and 4.5 hours of standalone playback, which is better than the Realme Buds Air or the newly launched Realme Buds Air Neo, both of which are costlier than the upcoming Buds Q.