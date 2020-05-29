How to hide OneDrive icon from File Explorer in Windows 10

Just like Google has Google Drive, Microsoft has its own cloud storage platform named OneDrive. The company has nicely integrated this storage platform with its other systems, including MS Office as well as the Windows 10 operating system.

The OneDrive shortcut is there in the File Explorer app in Windows 10 which is good in a way if you are using the service. However, for those who are not using cloud storage or aren’t using OneDrive as their cloud platform, the icon in the Explorer is totally unnecessary.

So, in this guide, we’ll show by a step-by-step process using which you will be able to hide or remove the OneDrive icon from Windows 10’s left-pane menu in the File Explorer app.

Hide OneDrive icon from Windows 10 File Explorer

Step 1: Go to the search menu and open “Registry Editor” or click CTRL + R key and enter “Regedit” in the Run prompt to open Registry editor.

Step 2: Now navigate to