Microsoft Windows 10 version 2004 is now officially rolling out

Microsoft has released the new feature update for its Windows 10 operating system called the Windows 10 version 2004 or the May 2020 Update. It comes with several new features such as a new Network Status page, GPU card temperatures in the Task Manager, and a new Cortana experience.

The company has announced that the update is available to “seekers” which means to those users who are proactively going to Windows Updates, check for updates, and opt to download it immediately. Similar to the previous releases, the company will throttle delivery and thus the new feature update will be rolled over the next few weeks.

The new update comes with a few new features and several improvement to the existing tools and features. However, most of the features are targeted towards IT Professionals and Developers who will find this new update much useful compared to the average users.

Here are two of the major updates focused towards the average users and we’re detailing the new and improved features below.

Cortana

The company has added productivity focused capabilities such as finding people profiles, checking schedules, joining meetings, and adding to lists in Microsoft To Do. The features are currently available to English speakers in the US.

Microsoft also adds that in the coming months, the company will enhance the experience to support wake word invocation and enable listening when you say “Cortana,” along with offering more productivity capabilities such as surfacing relevant emails and documents to help prepare for meetings, and expand supported capabilities for international users.

Further, the company has tightened access to Cortana so now you need to log-in to your Microsoft account before using Cortana. Thus, some consumer skills including music, connected home, and third-party skills will no longer be available.

You can now also drag the Cortana window to a more convenient location on your desktop.

Windows Hello

This feature is now supported as Fast Identity Online 2 (FIDO2) authenticator across all major browsers including Chrome and Firefox. You can now also enable password-less sign-in for Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 device.

Further, Windows Hello PIN sign-in support is added to Safe mode. Also, Windows Hello for Business now has Hybrid Azure Active Directory support and phone number sign-in (MSA). FIDO2 security key support is expanded to Azure Active Directory hybrid environments, enabling enterprises with hybrid environments to take advantage of password-less authentication.