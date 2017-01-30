Oppo Find 9 rumored to have Snapdragon 653 and 835 variants with 21 MP rear camera

We have been hearing about the Oppo Find 9 since April 2015, and, we are yet to see a glimpse of it. This Oppo device has been rumored and delayed a lot that sometimes we wonder if Oppo is actually working on it. Now today, we are getting another dose of rumors, and going by those rumors, the device is said to have two different variants – one powered by Snapdragon 653 SoC, and the other with Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Apart from the chipset, the device will be come packed with 4 or 6 GB RAM. Well, we assume the Snapdragon 653 variant will get 4 GB RAM whereas the Snapdragon 835 variant will get 6 GB RAM. Talking about storage, the 4 GB variant will come with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 6 GB variant will come with 128 GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Find 9 is also rumored to boast a 5.5-inch 2K display which is actually said to be a border-less display. The Find 9 will run Find OS and will ship with a 4100 mAh with support for VOOC charging technology. For photography, it will sport a 21 MP camera at the back and a 16 MP camera on the front.

Speaking of pricing, the Find 9 is said to be priced starting at ¥3999 (around $580/₹40,000). These are all just rumors and we haven’t heard anything from Oppo yet, however, we would like Oppo to make some announcements if they are really working on this device and plan to launch it this year.

