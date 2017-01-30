Idea Cellular to launch new bundled unlimited voice calling packs starting at Rs. 499

While some of the leading telecom operators are seen pulling back on their recently launched “unlimited” plans, Idea is planning on further revamping its plans to make it truly unlimited.

According to reports from the Economic Times, Idea Cellular would soon be launching two new bundled unlimited voice calling plans priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 999. The plans would include unlimited local and STD voice calls, SMS, 4G data and free roaming. The report also suggests that the operator may cancel the existing Rs. 349 unlimited voice calling pack.

While there is no official confirmation from Idea, the Rs. 499 plan is said to offer unlimited local and STD voice calls (without any FUP) to any network across India. Additionally, the pack would offer 3 GB of 4G data and 3000 local and national SMS. The Rs. 999 would offer the exact same, except for an increased 8 GB of 4G data.

Given Idea Cellular hold on the market, these plans seem enticing enough for customers especially at a time when the leading telecom operators seem to be going back on the unlimited offering. The operator is also expected to also launch its suite of services including gaming and entertainment, which definitely would be offered along with such packs making it very competitive for Reliance Jio.