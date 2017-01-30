Moto G5 specs leaked; Snapdragon 430 SoC and 5-inch Full-HD display included

The Moto G5 recently got FCC certified, and, the FCC documents hinted at the device shipping with a 3000 mAh battery. We didn’t have much information on the specifications of the Moto G5 until now. However, we do have some specifications now to take a look at as the Moto G5 has been allegedly spotted on a Brazilian retailer’s system along with its specifications.

Going by the specifications listed on the system, this device is either the Moto G5 or the Moto G5 Play. However, we think it might be the G5 as we haven’t heard anything about the G5 Play lately. We also don’t have any images which show how the Moto G5 looks, but, we expect it to look similar to the Moto G5 Plus.

This Moto G5 is listed with model number XT1672 and is powered by Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor which is laced with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5-inch Full-HD display.

The Moto G5 is having 32 GB of internal storage which is supplemented by 128 GB of external storage expandable via microSD card. The device has a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. As for the battery, the listing hints a 2800 mAh battery as opposed to the 3000 mAh battery specified in FCC documents.

We are yet to see any leaks which would give us a look at the design of the Moto G5, however, like we said above, we expect both the devices to share the same design language. What do you think?

Source | Via