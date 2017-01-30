LG Watch Style will be reportedly priced starting at $249

Two days ago, we saw some high-resolution press images of LG Watch Style which were leaked by Evan Blass. Well, what we knew until now were the specifications of the Watch Style and its design. Now, we also know how much we can expect the Watch Style to be priced at.

lg-watch-style-press-image-1

LG Watch Style in Silver

According to the information received by Android Police from “a trusted source”, the LG Watch Style is said to start at $249. The Watch Style, along with Watch Sport, are developed by LG along with Google and are expected to run Android Wear 2.0 out of the box.

lg-watch-style-press-image-2

LG Watch Style in Rose Gold

Google is expected to unveil both these LG smartwatches on February 9 alongside Android Wear 2.0. The Watch Style is a bit on the lower-end whereas the Watch Sport is a higher end smartwatch. Hence, with the Watch Style starting at $249, the Watch Sport might come with a price tag of around $349.

leaked-images-lg-smartwatch-sport-style

LG Watch Sport (left), LG Watch Style (right)

Also, the LG Watch Sport is not just a high-end smartwatch of the two, but also looks more rugged than the Watch Style. The Watch Style actually looks a bit classy when compared to the Watch Sport. The specifications of both these smartwatches were leaked more than a week ago, check them out below if you want.

SpecsLG Watch SportLG Watch Style
Operating System:Android Wear 2.0Android Wear 2.0
Display:1.38-inch 480 x 480 pixel OLED display1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixel OLED display
RAM:768 MB512 MB
Internal Storage:4 GB4 GB
Connectivity:3G, LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFCWi-Fi, Bluetooth
Dimension:14.2 mm thick10.8 mm thick
Other:Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 certificationIP67 certification
Colors:Titanium, Dark BlueTitanium, Silver, Rose Gold
Battery:430 mAh240 mAh

