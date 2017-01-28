Press images of LG Watch Style leaked

Earlier this week, we saw leaked images of LG’s Watch Style and Watch Sport. While those images had a very low-resolution, leakster Evan Blass has shared some high-resolution images of the LG Watch Style for us to take a look at.

These press renders of LG Watch Style give us a much clear look of the smartwatch. Also, the design is the same as we saw from the images leaked earlier this week which means we are pretty sure that this is what we will see at the time of launch. The press images shared by Evan Blass show off the Watch Style in Silver and Rose Gold. There’s also a Titanium version which we expect to see soon.

The LG Watch Style, along with LG Watch Sport will be the first smartwatches that will run Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. These are actually Google smartwatches which are manufactured by LG. Something similar to what both the companies did with the Nexus 4, 5 and 5X.

The LG Watch Sport is a high-end variant whereas the LG Watch Style sits on a lower-end. We don’t have any price details as of now, but, given the fact that both these smartwatches are expected to be unveiled on February 9 alongside Android Wear 2.0, we are sure that information will be leaked as well before the unveiling.

Expected specifications of LG built smartwatches:

Specs LG Watch Sport LG Watch Style Operating System: Android Wear 2.0 Android Wear 2.0 Display: 1.38-inch 480 x 480 pixel OLED display 1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixel OLED display RAM: 768 MB 512 MB Internal Storage: 4 GB 4 GB Connectivity: 3G, LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dimension: 14.2 mm thick 10.8 mm thick Other: Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 certification IP67 certification Colors: Titanium, Dark Blue Titanium, Silver, Rose Gold Battery: 430 mAh 240 mAh