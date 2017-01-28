Press images of LG Watch Style leaked

Earlier this week, we saw leaked images of LG’s Watch Style and Watch Sport. While those images had a very low-resolution, leakster Evan Blass has shared some high-resolution images of the LG Watch Style for us to take a look at.

lg-watch-style-press-image-1

LG Watch Style in Silver

These press renders of LG Watch Style give us a much clear look of the smartwatch. Also, the design is the same as we saw from the images leaked earlier this week which means we are pretty sure that this is what we will see at the time of launch. The press images shared by Evan Blass show off the Watch Style in Silver and Rose Gold. There’s also a Titanium version which we expect to see soon.

lg-watch-style-press-image-2

LG Watch Style in Rose Gold

The LG Watch Style, along with LG Watch Sport will be the first smartwatches that will run Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. These are actually Google smartwatches which are manufactured by LG. Something similar to what both the companies did with the Nexus 4, 5 and 5X.

The LG Watch Sport is a high-end variant whereas the LG Watch Style sits on a lower-end. We don’t have any price details as of now, but, given the fact that both these smartwatches are expected to be unveiled on February 9 alongside Android Wear 2.0, we are sure that information will be leaked as well before the unveiling.

Expected specifications of LG built smartwatches:

SpecsLG Watch SportLG Watch Style
Operating System:Android Wear 2.0Android Wear 2.0
Display:1.38-inch 480 x 480 pixel OLED display1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixel OLED display
RAM:768 MB512 MB
Internal Storage:4 GB4 GB
Connectivity:3G, LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFCWi-Fi, Bluetooth
Dimension:14.2 mm thick10.8 mm thick
Other:Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 certificationIP67 certification
Colors:Titanium, Dark BlueTitanium, Silver, Rose Gold
Battery:430 mAh240 mAh

