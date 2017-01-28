BSNL launches New Plan Voucher in Karnataka; Offers unlimited voice calls to new subscribers

Adding yet another promotional offer to the array of packs launched recently, BSNL has now launched the New Plan Voucher for the Karnataka circle.

BSNL has announced the launch of the New Plan Voucher for its subscribers in Karnataka. The pack offers unlimited free local and STD calls to any network across the country. The pack is priced at Rs. 144 and is valid for 30 days. However, the pack is applicable only to new BSNL customers including those porting in to BSNL under MNP.

While the New Plan Voucher would offer unlimited free local and STD voice calls on the BSNL network, the operator has set a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on the pack which limits free calls to other network to half an hour per day. Users can also extend the plan to three months by paying Rs. 439 when taking the connection.

