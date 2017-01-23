BSNL offers free voice calls for three months

While most of the private telecom operators have already launched free voice calling schemes, BSNL has taken it a step ahead by offering unlimited calls for three months.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced yet another voice calling offer for its subscribers. The state-owned telecom operator is now offering free unlimited local and STD voice calls for a period of three months at just a nominal charge of Rs. 439.

However, as a fair usage policy, BSNL has restricted calls to other networks to 30 minutes per day. There would be no restriction on the calls made to BSNL network. The company has also launched a similar pack with one-month validity priced at Rs. 149. The new offers would be available on pan-India basis from January 24 and can be availed from channel partners, retail distributers and customer service centres.

Speaking about the launch, Anupam Shrivastava, CMD, BSNL, said, “This promotional offer is on pan-India basis from January 24, for all new customers and customers of other operators who want to port out their number and join BSNL under mobile number portability.”