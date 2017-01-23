itel Selfie Pro it1518 with 5 MP selfie camera launched for Rs. 7550

Keeping in mind the demand for selfie-centric smartphones, itel has now launched the itel Selfie Pro it1518 smartphone.

itel Mobiles has announced the launch of the itel Selfie Pro it1518, which is the company’s latest selfie-centric 4G smartphone in the Selfie Pro series. The device has a 5 inch IPS On-Cell display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek processor with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The itel Selfie Pro it1518 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 7550 and is available in black, champagne and white colour options.

Speaking about the itel Selfie Pro it1518, Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel India, said, “2016 has been a great year for us at itel; thanks to the tremendous response that we’ve received from Indian consumers since our launch. It is in a bid to build on this success and further our vision of providing best-in-class products to the country’s aspiring consumer base that we’ve launched it1518.”

itel Selfie Pro it1518 specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek processor

2 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2500 mAh battery