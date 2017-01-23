LeEco X10 with Snapdragon 820 SoC and quad-camera setup surfaces on GFXBench

Last year we saw quite a few smartphones sporting a dual-camera setup on their back. While a dual-camera setup at the back is nothing new, we saw Vivo unveiling the V5 Plus with dual front facing camera last week. Well, a smartphone with dual cameras at the front or back is what we have seen so far. But, what about a smartphone with a quad-camera setup? The LeEco X10 which has popped up on GFXBench is sporting a quad-camera setup.

This unknown LeEco smartphone carries model number X10 (X85x) and sports two cameras on the front and two on the back. LeEco has thrown in two 12 MP cameras at the back and two 15 MP cameras on the front.

Apart from that, the device comes with Snapdragon 820 SoC under the hood. LeEco might offer two different models of this device – one with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and other with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Other specs include Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and a 5.5-inch display having a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The GFXBench listing doesn’t reveal details of the battery so we will have to wait some more for that information.

Currently, there’s no word from LeEco on this device, however, we assume this Chinese company will unveil the X10 during MWC next month. Maybe this year we will see more devices flaunting dual camera setup. What do you think?

Source