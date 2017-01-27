Apple sold 2.5 million iPhone units in India in 2016

Despite the global smartphone market slowing down considerably, Apple managed to witness a positive response in the Indian smartphone market.

According to statistics from Counterpoint research, Apple sold a whopping 2.5 million units of iPhones in India in 2016. However, a major portion of its shipment was witnessed in the fourth quarter after the launch of the iPhone 7. The report also indicates that Apple is the preferred choice in the premium smartphone industry.

While Apple was at the number 10 position in the smartphone market, it had managed to capture a massive 62 percent market share in the premium smartphone segment making it the number one in that segment. Even though the exact sale distribution of Apple was not revealed, we firmly believe that the older models helped the company garner larger sales numbers.

Via