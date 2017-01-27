BlackBerry BBC100-1 mid-range smartphone with dual SIM support surfaces

One of the leading requirement in the market is dual SIM support. However, leading manufacturers like BlackBerry have never been open to this, until now.

According to well-known tipster Roland Quandt, BlackBerry is working on another smartphone codenamed BBC100-1. While the handset is internally known as BB MERAH PUTIH, PT, the device seems to be a mid-range offering from the company. Interestingly, the smartphone is said to have dual SIM support, making it the first BlackBerry smartphone to offer this provision.

BlackBerry "BBC100-1": Snapdragon 425 1,4 GHz, 5.5in, 720p HD, 4/32GB, 13/8MP, Dual-SIM, 3000mAh. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 26, 2017

The report also suggests that the BlackBerry BBC100-1 would have a 5.5 inch HD display and would be powered by the quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Also expected is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 8 MP camera. Unfortunately, we still do not have any details about the launch and pricing.