Moto Z (2017) might come with Iris Scanner as Motorola files for patent

Motorola is holding an event on February 26 where it is expected to unveil the Moto Z (2017) along with the Moto G5 series. Talking about the Moto Z (2017), it appeared on Geekbench last week revealing some of its specifications, and, today we are looking at the possibility of the Moto Z (2017) coming with Iris Scanning technology.

The Iris Scanning technology isn’t anything new in the market as we have already seen last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note7 featuring it. Iris Scanner, like Fingerprint Scanner, is a bio-metric system which helps you secure your device.

By what we can see from the patents, the Iris Scanner will rely on two narrow angle lenses to scan individual eyes of a user. The patents also hint at the Moto Z (2017) sporting a standalone fingerprint scanner on the front instead of the one housed on a physical home button.

The Moto Z (2017) is expected to come with Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood along with 4 GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, considering the fact that Samsung has hoarded the entire initial supply of Snapdragon 835 SoC, Motorola, like LG, might settle with Snapdragon 821 SoC on the Moto Z (2017). We are still a month away from the MWC 2017 so we expect more details of the Moto Z (2017) as well as the Moto G5 series to surface online.

