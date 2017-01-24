Images of Android Wear 2.0 powered LG smartwatches leaked

Last week we saw the specifications of the Android Wear 2.0 powered smartwatches – the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. Today, leaked images of these smartwatches give us a look at their design.

LG Watch Sport (left), LG Watch Style (right)

Both these LG smartwatches have been developed along with Google, something akin to the Nexus program. These smartwatches will be running Android Wear 2.0 and are expected to be unveiled on February 9 alongside the Android Wear 2.0.

From the leaked specs, we already know that the Watch Sport is a bigger and better smartwatch as compared to the Watch Style, and, that reflects from the design as well. Both these smartwatches have a digital crown, however, the Watch Sport is accompanied by two buttons whereas the Watch Style is only left with the crown.

Speaking of build quality, both these smartwatches may flaunt metal construction, however, the Watch Sport might come with a rubber strap whereas the Watch Style might sport leather strap.

Leaked specifications of LG built smartwatches:

SpecsLG Watch SportLG Watch Style
Operating System:Android Wear 2.0Android Wear 2.0
Display:1.38-inch 480 x 480 pixel OLED display1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixel OLED display
RAM:768 MB512 MB
Internal Storage:4 GB4 GB
Connectivity:3G, LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFCWi-Fi, Bluetooth
Dimension:14.2 mm thick10.8 mm thick
Other:Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 certificationIP67 certification
Colors:Titanium, Dark BlueTitanium, Silver, Rose Gold
Battery:430 mAh240 mAh
We are still around two weeks away from the unveiling of these smartwatches so we are pretty sure that more clearer images of these smartwatches will surface online.

