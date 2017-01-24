iBall Slide Nimble 4GF tablet with 8 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 9999

Keeping up with the demand for tablets with 4G support, iBall has now launched the iBall Slide Nimble 4GF tablet.

iBall has announced the launch of the iBall Slide Nimble 4GF, which is the company’s latest affordable tablet offering with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The tablet is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The iBall Slide Nimble 4GF has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 4300 mAh battery. The tablet has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 9999 and is available in Gold colour.

iBall Slide Nimble 4GF specs:

8.0 inch display

1280 x 800 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

3 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

4300 mAh battery