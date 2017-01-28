Alleged press render of Samsung Galaxy S8 surface online

Yesterday we got lots of information of the Samsung Galaxy S8 through Evan Blass. The information he shared covered all the aspects of the Galaxy S8. He also shared a live image of the device. Well, if you think that’s all we could get, an alleged press render of Galaxy S8 has surfaced online.

If you take a look the press render (pictured above) and the live image (pictured below) shared by Evan Blass, you can see that the back of the device is similar in both the images. The flash, primary camera and the fingerprint scanner are pretty much same in both the images.

However, if you take a look at the front of the device in both the images, you can see that the bezels at the bottom are pretty big in the render as compared to the live image. If you ask us which image looks more legit, we would go with the live image instead of the press render as chances of information shared by Evan Blass being correct is higher.

We are two months away from the unveiling of the Galaxy S8 so we are expecting more details of the device to pour in on the Internet.

Expected Samsung Galaxy S8 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 835 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.8/6.2-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display

5.8/6.2-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP with flash

12 MP with flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, USB Type-C Battery: 3000 mAh (5.8-inch model), 3500 mAh (6.2-inch model)

Expected Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Date and Price:

Launch Date: March 29

March 29 Price of 5.8-inch model: €799 in Europe

€799 in Europe Price of 6.2-inch model: €899 in Europe

€899 in Europe Sales start on: April 21 in Europe

