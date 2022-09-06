OPPO India unveils Service Centre 3.0; introduces free pick-up and drop services, EMI on repairs

OPPO India, the global smart devices brand, has unveiled Service Center 3.0 to elevate customer service and experience. The company aims to build a customer-centric culture of innovation that is agile and caters to the customer’s needs. When we talk about the after-sales services, several companies not just make customers wait, but give disappointment. These new generation centers are specifically designed for modern and young customers who want a premium experience at all touchpoints.

Customers who visit all-new OPPO service centers 3.0 will now also be able to witness product demonstrations and face-to-face repair and service for handheld devices. This will ensure the authenticity and security of all parts and the device itself, thus assuring the safety of the data.

To add more comfort and convenience to their customers, OPPO India has also introduced free pick-up and drop services with industry-leading TAT (Turn Around Time) in repaired device delivery across 13,000 Indian pin codes. These pick-up and drop services allow customers to get their devices repaired from the comfort of their homes. Devices get picked up from these 13,000 Pincodes for repair and fixed devices are returned within 3-5 working days.

Starting October 2022, users can book a servicing pick-up for their OPPO smartphones pan India. To schedule a pickup of any OPPO device, customers can call the Toll-free number (18001032777) between 9 AM to 7 PM.

Saurabh Chaturvedi, Head of Customer Service, OPPO India, said, “Having a customer-first model, we believe in listening to customer feedback on various channels and deploying initiatives that are best suited for their needs. The recurring insight coming from our conversation with them was a need for a transparent, convenient, and premium service experience.”

“Attuned to this feedback, we set a new industry benchmark in after-sales servicing with the launch of Service Centre 3.0. Further, to offer a faster, easier, and more convenient customer experience, we have introduced device pickup and drop services which will ensure accessibility of quality technology across the country.”

Speedy address of customer queries across platforms has been a key aspect of the company’s after-sales services, any OPPO user sharing their query on social media receives the first-level response in less than 20 mins and experiences an overall TAT of less than 4 hours. Currently, the brand enjoys an industry-leading net promoter score of 80% and a customer satisfaction score of 98%.

Aside from extending services like AI-power Voice Bots, and platinum-care hotline assistance to customers for immediate assistance, OPPO is also introducing for the first time EMI options on repairs for their users on all eligible debit & credit cards.

The new service centers 3.0 are functional in Chandigarh, Kochi, Calicut, and Lucknow. OPPO plans to expand its service center 3.0 upgrade to all the existing service centers by 2024 across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities in India.