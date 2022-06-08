OPPO has launched its latest K-Series smartphone in India, the OPPO K10 5G is a 5G midrange smartphone featuring a Dimensity 810 octa-core SoC, 8 GB RAM, 90 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Here’s our hands-on with the OPPO K10 5G and its first impressions.

OPPO K10 5G Specifications

Display: 6.56-inch LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 600 nits peak brightness

6.56-inch LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 600 nits peak brightness Software: ColorOS 12.1 Interface, Android 12 Operating System

ColorOS 12.1 Interface, Android 12 Operating System CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM (+5 GB RAM Expansion)

8 GB RAM (+5 GB RAM Expansion) Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card slot up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card slot up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual cameras (48 MP f/1.7 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (48 MP f/1.7 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

5,000 mAh battery Charging: 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

33W SuperVOOC fast charging Thickness & Weight: 7.99 mm, 195 grams

7.99 mm, 195 grams Price: ₹17,499 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹17,499 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: Flipkart, OPPO Store

The OPPO K10 5G is an upgrade to its 4G variant OPPO K10 with Snapdragon 680 CPU. The major highlights of the smartphone include its 7.99 mm slim design, 90 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core CPU, and delivers 33W fast charging capabilities.

On the design front, the back has a sparkling effect known as the OPPO Glow design, it flaunts a reflective metal texture with a scratch-resistant back, although it’s made using polycarbonate. You can see the flat design with rounded corners, the sides are flattened similar to OPPO F21 Pro. The design is sleek and slim with a 7.9 mm thin weighing around 190 grams, this phone gives you a nice grip altogether. You will find two color variants of the smartphone – Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black.

The front is sized at a 6.56-inch display with an LCD panel, HD+ resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, and 600 nits peak brightness. The front side also has a notch-style selfie camera of 8 MP f/2.0 and a 48 MP f/1.7 dual-camera setup on the rear side. The display isn’t Full HD+ which could be a letdown for some users, at this price you get a higher resolution display. A few smartphones also offer you an AMOLED display and a higher number of cameras as well with more megapixels.

For photography, the OPPO K10 5G equips a dual-camera setup on the rear side which seems inferior to the triple cameras you see on many smartphones. It has one less camera, either it has to be wide-angle or macro in most cases for this segment. The OPPO K10 5G packs a 48 MP f/1.7 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera which is kind of a very basic setup, you might see 64 MP or 108 MP cameras that look slightly better on paper. The selfie camera on the front is an 8 MP f/2.0 that uses the Sony IMX355 image sensor.

Talking about the camera features of the phone, you can record 1080p videos at 30 fps, slow-motion recording, as well as take night shots, portraits, panorama shots, HDR, as well as tweak settings using the Pro mode, and all the regular camera features that you see on several OPPO phones.

Moving to the sides, you get a power key on the right side that doubles as a fingerprint scanner while the left side has two separate volume buttons, and a triple-slot SIM tray that holds two 5G SIM slots and one microSD card. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted which helps you to unlock the phone and apps. The bottom side has a USB Type-C port that supports 33W fast charging, a 3.5 mm jack for audio output, a microphone (another at the top side), and a Stereo loudspeaker (one at the earpiece).

The OPPO K10 5G is powered by the MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G octa-core CPU based on a 6nm fabrication process and supports a 5G modem. This midrange SoC is also paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming and graphics-related tasks. About the CPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Speaking of the RAM and storage options, you will find only one variant available i.e. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with support for RAM expansion and a microSD card up to 1 TB. The OPPO’s RAM expansion can increase the RAM up to 5 GB additional making it a total of 13 GB of extended RAM on the phone. The price for this model is ₹17,499. As far as the pricing goes, the smartphone is value for money for the specs it offers.

Moving to the performance of the processor, the Dimensity 810 5G is quite similar to the Helio G96 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, in fact, it comes in between the Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 750G in terms of overall performance and is slightly better in processing when compared to the Helio G96 which is a 4G counterpart in this price range. The gaming performance of the smartphone appears to be good in this segment, it can handle many games smoothly on the default graphics settings (ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU).

On the battery side, you get a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. With this charger, you can expect the phone to be charged in about an hour and a few minutes (69 minutes as per OPPO). The OPPO K10 5G runs on Android 12 with its home-grown interface, ColorOS 12.1. The security patch on the phone is dated 5th April 2022.

The ColorOS 12 has been improved over its past versions bringing a new user interface and smoother animations. Some features and highlights you will see are Background stream, FlexDrop, Smart Side Bar, and Three-Finger Translate with Google Lens.

Early Verdict – OPPO K10 5G

The OPPO K10 5G offers fast performance with its Dimensity 810 CPU and decent gaming performance. It does have a smooth 90 Hz display, and packs a chunk of ColorOS 12.1 features. You also get a fast charging option as well, the 33W SuperVOOC charges really quick, plus you get plenty of RAM and storage. On the contrary, the display seems degraded in terms of pixels (HD+ versus Full HD+ on its 4G variant OPPO K10), and one camera has been eliminated on the 5G variant (OPPO K10 5G).

With that said, the price, compared to its 4G model, is quite higher. For the price of ₹17,499, you might want to look for the OPPO K10 4G variant, it’s cheaper and shows a value for the money, unless you are looking for a 5G support on the smartphone. The OPPO K10 5G includes a reasonable processor for this price and you may consider it if you want performance. Do check other options in this price range before you make up your mind.