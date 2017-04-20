Oppo partners with Baahubali to launch Oppo F3 with dual selfie camera

Oppo had been repeatedly mentioning that keeping with the success of the Oppo F3 Plus, the company intends to launch an affordable variant. Now the company has confirmed the announcement.

Oppo has announced that the Oppo F3 will launch in India on May 4. The handset would be launched to celebrate the upcoming movie Baahubali 2. As with the original version, the Oppo F3 would also have dual selfie cameras. However, the details of the handset and the pricing were not revealed by the company.

Speaking about the launch, Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, “We are delighted to announce our association with the most awaited Tollywood movie – Baahubali. The movie is in pursuit of providing the best visual experience to its audience and OPPO as a brand is in pursuit of providing perfect user experience, photography especially Selfie experience. Both the movie and OPPO have pushed boundaries to showcase brilliant technology and will provide great experience to its consumers with its new offering.”