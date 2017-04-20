Keeping up with the demand for ultra-affordable 4G smartphones, Zopo has now launched the Zopo Color M4 in India.

Zopo has announced the launch of the Zopo Color M4, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 4 inch IPS display with resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Zopo Color M4 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 1450 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the launch, Sandeep Tomar, National Business Manager, ZOPO India, said, “This new model, the Color M4 will be big hit, as there is no competition present at this price for the same specifications. A high standard VoLTE product is offered by no other international brand in India at the same price. We are looking to increase our volumes from this model and target a segment which no other international smartphone brand has touched so far. By this, the consumers will avail a fast and affordable mobile internet experience that will democratize 4GVoLTE usage in the country.”

ZOPO Color M4 specs:

4.0 inch display

800 x 480 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737M processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

1450 mAh battery

ZOPO Color M4 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 4999. The phone is available in Peach, Matte White, Caribbean Blue, Indigo and Charcoal Black colour options.