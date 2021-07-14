OPPO Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphones launched in India, featuring 65W fast charging, Dimensity 900, and RAM expansion technology

OPPO has launched its latest Reno Series in India, the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro, the successor to the Reno 5 Series launched last year. The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are 5G-enabled smartphones featuring 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, 90Hz display, and powered by MediaTek processors.

The Reno 6 is a toned-down variant of the Reno 6 Pro, it features a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core CPU for the first time in India and supports 5G. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate in a punch-hole design.

The Reno 6 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90 Hz display, 20:9 aspect ratio in a 3D flexible single-hole design with 7.6 mm width. It equips a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core CPU with 5G support.

Both the smartphones come with Oppo’s RAM expansion technology in which the RAM can be extended using the free internal storage. The Reno 6 has a total of 13 GB extended RAM (8 GB RAM + 5 GB expansion) while the Reno 6 Pro has a total of 19 GB extended RAM (12 GB RAM + 7 GB expansion). It comes with a heat dissipation Multi-Cooling System to keep the internals cooler.

On the front of the camera, the Reno 6 has a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle camera, and 2 MP macro camera. The front side has a 32 MP camera for selfie needs and video calling. The Reno 6 Pro has a quad-camera setup including a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle, 2 MP camera, and 2 MP portrait camera. The front side uses the same 32 MP selfie camera found on the Reno 6.

Both the smartphones run on the latest ColorOS 11.3 built-on the Android 11. The battery size on the Reno 6 is 4,300 mAh capacity whereas the Reno 6 Pro has a 4,500 mAh capacity battery, both having the fast charging SuperVOOC 2.0 technology capped at 65W charging

The price for the Reno 6 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage starts at Rs 29,990. The price for the Reno 6 Pro for 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage starts at Rs 39,990. The smartphones will be sold on the OPPO India e-store and Flipkart, the sale starts on 20th July for Reno 6 Pro and 29th July for Reno 6.