Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Camera Review

Xiaomi has released its top-of-the-line smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra that competes with the expensive flagships. What is surprising is its camera module at the back, the Mi 11 Ultra offers remarkable cameras, a total of three (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) featuring a periscope telephoto sensor that offers up to 120X super zoom and records 8K videos along with 1920 fps super slow-motion videos. Here’s what we have to say about its cameras in our Mi 11 Ultra camera review.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Camera Specifications

Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)

Sensors: Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 (50 MP), OmniVision OV48C CMOS (48 MP)

Pixel & Sensor Size: 1.4μm pixel size (2.8μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel) and 1/1.12″ sensor size for 50 MP, 0.8μm pixel size (1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel) and 1/2.0″ sensor size for 48 MP, 0.8µm pixel size and 1/3.4″ sensor size for 20 MP front

Aperture: f/1.95 (50 MP), f/4.1 (48 MP), f/2.2 (48 MP), f/2.2 (20 MP front)

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): Yes

Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS): Yes

Technologies: Dual Native ISO Fusion, Dual Pixel Pro, Staggered-HDR, 64-point Laser Autofocus, Hardware OIS

Rear Flash: Triple LED

Features: Dual Video, Magic Clone, VLOG, Movie Effects, Long Exposure, Night Mode, Pro Mode, AI, HDR10+ video recording, and more

Video Recording: Up to 8K @24fps, 4K @60fps, 1080p @30fps, 60fps, 120fps, 240fps, 480fps, 960fps, 1920fps (in super slow motion), 1080p @30fps (front), 720p @120fps (front)

Front Camera: 20 MP

Front Flash: N/A

Special Feature: 1.1″ AMOLED selfie display (rear side)

The Mi 11 Ultra has a camera setup that seems highly advanced, not to mention its bulky specs – Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12 GB RAM. The backside has a huge camera module that easily grabs the attention, out of which there’s this gorgeous tiny display hanging around at the back giving you a glance at the notifications while the rest part is the pure camera setup.

You will find two large sensors – one with 50 MP and another with 48 MP while the third camera is another 48 MP telephoto with 120X super zoom. Xiaomi could have used a 108 MP camera which is currently trending in the smartphone market, however, it seems Xiaomi doesn’t want to go with the numbers, but quality. These cameras could outperform a mainstream 108 MP camera, in our opinion. Xiaomi says the 50 MP GN2 sensor is world’s largest smartphone camera sensor till date.

Moving to the camera specifications, there’s a 50 MP f/1.95 1.4μm pixel size (2.8μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel), 1/1.12″ sensor size, 8P lens, Dual Native ISO Fusion and Dual Pixel Pro technology, Staggered-HDR, and supports 64-point laser autofocus as well as hardware OIS.

The 48 MP, on the other hand, is a periscope telephoto camera with f/4.1 aperture and has a whopping 120X digital zoom consisting of 10x hybrid zoom and 5x optical zoom. It uses a 7P lens, supports OIS, and has a 0.8μm pixel size (1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel) and 1/2.0″ sensor size. The other is the same 48 MP f/2.2 with an ultra-wide lens that has 128-degree FOV.

The 50 MP camera uses Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensor whereas the 48 MP camera uses the OmniVision OV48C CMOS flagship sensor. The front side has a 20 MP for video calls and taking selfies. The secondary display can also be used to take selfies using the primary rear camera, cool isn’t it?

Even though it has three cameras on board, the Mi 11 Ultra has enough power to take on quad cameras, not to mention its features that play a vital role. The Camera app is loaded with features and it’s good for a camera enthusiast, features such as Magic Clone, Dual Video, VLOG, Movie Effects, Long Exposure, Night Mode, Pro Mode, AI, along with all the standard modes that you have seen in the MIUI camera app.

Talking about the video capabilities, this phone is capable of capturing 8K videos at 24fps, 4K video at 60fps, 1080p videos at 60fps, 120fps, 240fps, 480fps as well as 960fps, 1920fps in super slow motion mode.

The quality of the camera shows that the images seem highly crisp, close to neutral in colors, and work reasonably well in the daylight. The wide-angle camera appears to be great, the macro camera appears to amazing, just that it works in the wide-angle mode, you will either need to zoom or be closer to the object to take a perfect macro shot.

The quality of the cameras is exceptionally well, the image quality offers vivid colors, a fairly stable white balance, and a decent dynamic range, and to be honest, it’s worthy in my opinion, check out the camera samples attached below.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Camera Samples

1920 FPS Super Slow Motion Video Sample

Conclusion

The Mi 11 Ultra equips one of the most comprehensive camera packages onboard highlighting its periscope telephoto sensor with 120X super zoom, 8K video recording, and 1,920 fps super slow-motion. Its powerful camera tech, outstanding camera quality and camera app loaded with features make it a worthy high-end camera smartphone in the flagship division.