OPPO announces pre-booking for the OPPO Reno6 5G with cashback offers and more

OPPO has announced pre-booking for its latest smartphone, the Reno6 5G with cashback offers. The Reno6 5G is recently launched in India in its Reno6 Series and is the successor to the Reno5 Pro launched last year. One of the major highlights of the Reno6 5G is its 5G capabilities and the new CPU, it comes with India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and for the first time Bokeh Flare portrait video feature in its triple camera.

The Reno6 5G is a toned-down variant of the Reno6 Pro 5G featuring a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate in a punch-hole Reno Glow design. In addition to that, it has 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging for charging the 4,300 mAh battery.

The Bokeh Flare Portrait Video is a cinematic Bokeh Flare effect that captures pro-grade videos along with prime imaging capabilities. The Reno Glow design combines Diamond Spectrum and a five-layer gradient process to give a stunning look with beautiful colors when looked at from different angles.

Prebooking Offers include cashback up to ₹3,000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and EMI Transactions valid till 31st July 2021. The customers can also avail 15% instant cashback when they make payments through Paytm. The same cashback offer of up to ₹3,000 is also available on Bajaj Finserv and 1 EMI cashback offer on IDFC First Bank.

Moreover, the offer also includes a Zero Down payment scheme & Long Tenure EMI scheme from all the leading finance providers. An exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000 is valid till 31st July 2021 along with Complete Damage Protection for 180 days only applicable for the Loyal OPPO user only. OPPO Premium services including 80% assured payback and other attractive offers for loyal OPPO customers.

In addition, there is a premium Flipkart special Live Commerce offer on the Reno6 5G, for 2 days, 1 hour each day. Customers will get Flipkart Supercoins worth ₹1000, which can be redeemed during order completion within the live event. You can head to the official website or nearest store for the details.

The price for the Reno6 5G for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage starts at Rs 29,990 and is available in two color variants – Aurora and Stellar Black. The smartphone will be sold on the OPPO India e-store and Flipkart, the sale starts on 29th July for Reno6 5G.