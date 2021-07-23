How to change Alexa Voice in Amazon Echo smart speakers

Since its launch, Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant featured a feminine voice but the company has now finally released a masculine counterpart. With this, Amazon has now joined the likes of Google and Apple which are already offering options for selecting voice in their assistant services.

Apart from the two primary voices, the company is also offering celebrity voices which are quite limited at the moment. Also, celebrity voices are not available for free as the user needs to purchase them and not all the commands are supported with the celebrity voices and in case something is not supported, Alexa will respond in the regular voice instead of the celebrity voice.

If you have an Amazon Echo device and want to change the voice of Alexa, then here are two different methods for the same. One of them is directly through the voice command and another is using the Alexa mobile application.

Change Alexa Voice on Echo Device via Command

Changing the voice of Alexa on Amazon Echo or Echo Show device is quite easy. You just need to say the command “Alexa change your voice.” That’s it. If the voice change is successful, it will respond with a new voice and confirm that is how it will sound like going forward.

However, if you are using more and one Echo device, then it will ask you to name the device for which you want to change the voice of Alexa before proceeding further and actually changing the voice.

Change Alexa Voice Through Android or iOS App

Unlike the process for changing voice in an Echo device, the process for changing the Alexa voice through the Android or iOS application is a bit lengthy. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same.

Step 1: Open the Alexa application on your smartphone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Devices” tab at the bottom and then tap on the “Echo & Alexa” button in the top-left.

Step 3: Now, select the device for which you want to change Alexa’s voice.

Step 4: In the next screen, select the “Settings” icon in the top-right corner.

Step 5: Now, scroll down to the options for Alexa’s Voice and from there, choose the voice you want to use — either Original or New.

Do note that changing the voice only applies to the Echo device you are using at the time and if you have multiple devices and want to change the voice on each one of them, then you will need to follow the same process for every device separately.