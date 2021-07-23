How to resize or change Dock size on Mac

The Dock on your Mac located at the bottom of the screen carries a number of apps installed on your Mac so that you can quickly launch the apps from the desktop. This Dock can become smaller depending on the apps you install and open in the background. So, here’s how you can resize or change Dock size on Mac.

How to change or resize Dock size on Mac

It only takes a few clicks to resize Dock on Mac. To change Dock size on Mac, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Head to the System Preferences by going to the Apple menu in the top left corner.

Step 2: Click on Dock & Menu Bar as shown in the screenshot below.

Step 3: On the right side, move the slider to the large or small as you desired.

That’s all you have to do to resize or change Dock on Mac. You can also remove apps from the Dock to increase the size, here’s how you can do that.

