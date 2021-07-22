OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earphones with adaptive noise cancellation announced

Along with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone, the Chinese company has also announced its third true wireless earphones, dubbed OnePlus Buds Pro, and touted to be the company’s “most advanced listening device” yet.

In terms of design, they are shaped similar to the Apple AirPods Pro and comes with a shiny chrome stem. It also comes with a feature that the company describes as “smart adaptive noise cancellation,” which means they’ll automatically adjust how much noise cancellation is applied based on your environment.

The company adds that each earbud has a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed to deliver a comfortable and tailored listening experience. The earbuds also come with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

The TWS earphones are powered by a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.2, LHDC, and OnePlus Fast Pair. It also has a OnePlus Audio ID that allows users to create their personalized audio experience.

OnePlus Buds Pro can offer up to 38 hours of playback time with the charging case and on a single charge, they can last for about five hours with ANC enabled and about seven hours without ANC support. It also supports Warp Charge that can offer about 10 hours of listening with a 10-minute recharge. Apart from the wired charging, the users can also charge it wirelessly, thanks to the Qi wireless charging support.

As for the pricing, the OnePlus Buds Pro are priced at $149.99 (about ₹11,165) and will be available in two color options — Matte Black and Glossy White. They will go on sale in the US from 1st September and their availability in India remains unknown for now.