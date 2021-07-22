OnePlus Nord 2 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and 12GB RAM goes official

As expected, OnePlus has today launched its latest mid-range smartphone — OnePlus Nord 2 5G. As the name indicates, the device is the successor to the first Nord smartphone that was launched last year.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with support for some unique features like AI color boost, AI resolution boost smart ambient display, and more.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The company says that it has worked closely with the chipset maker to enhance its AI-based features. It supports both NSA and SA 5G and comes packed with up to 12GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor for portrait shots.

On the front side, the device has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies and video calling. It’s noteworthy that the OnePlus Nord featured two camera sensors on the front but its successor comes with just one.

As for the software, the device runs Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own OxygenOS 11.3 custom user interface. It is based on the ColorOS 11.3 after OnePlus and OPPO merged the codebase for ColorOS and OxygenOS.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be getting two Android updates and three years of security updates. The device is powered by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and supports 65W fast charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three colors — Gray Sierra (8/12 GB RAM), Blue Haze, and Green Woods (12+256GB Model).

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 408PPI, 20:9 aspect ratio, sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut, video enhancement, and AI-Super resolution

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 408PPI, 20:9 aspect ratio, sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut, video enhancement, and AI-Super resolution CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor GPU: ARM G77 MC9 GPU

ARM G77 MC9 GPU RAM: 6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage OS: Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 Rear Camera: 50 MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, dual-LED flash + 8 MP 119.7° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, EIS + 2 MP mono camera with f/2.5 aperture, 4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 120fps, 720p at 240 fps

50 MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, dual-LED flash + 8 MP 119.7° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, EIS + 2 MP mono camera with f/2.5 aperture, 4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 120fps, 720p at 240 fps Front Camera: 32 MP with Sony IMX615 sensor

32 MP with Sony IMX615 sensor Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers Connectivity Options: 5G SA (N41,N78, N28A, N1,N3,N79, N40) and NSA (N41,N78,N79, N40), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, NavIC, NFC,USB Type-C

5G SA (N41,N78, N28A, N1,N3,N79, N40) and NSA (N41,N78,N79, N40), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, NavIC, NFC,USB Type-C Battery: 4,500mAh with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging

Pricing and Availability in India

6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹27,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹29,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹34,999

The 8/12 GB RAM models in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra will be available to existing Red Cable Club members on 26th July and 27th July via the Red Cable First Sale on OnePlus platforms. The 6/12 GB RAM version in Blue Haze and 12GB RAM model in Green Woods color will be available only in August.