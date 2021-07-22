Samsung Galaxy A22 5G confirmed to launch in India on 23rd July

Samsung launched the Galaxy A22 4G variant in the Indian market earlier this month and now the South Korean tech giant is gearing up to launch the 5G variant of the same in India. The company has today confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be officially launched in India on 23rd July.

Gear up for lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G.

11 band 5G network support of #GalaxyA225G will guarantee uninterrupted 5G access. Just 2 days to go. Stay Tuned. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/fhw9cU1uap — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2021

For those who are unaware, the smartphone was originally unveiled a couple of months ago. The pricing details have not been revealed by the company but rumors suggest that the 6GB + 128GB model could cost ₹19,999 while the 8GB + 128GB model could be priced at ₹21,990 in India.

The smartphone, which has already been launched in Europe, features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Infinity-V notch and the standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset.

Samsung claims the phone supports 11 5G bands, which is quite impressive, especially in an affordable device. In the camera department, there’s a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front side, the device features an 8MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The handset comes pre-installed with the Android 11 operating system and has One UI 3.1 on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging.

We will have to wait for the official launch event in two days to know which memory variants will be launched in the Indian market and when the devices will be available for purchase across the country.