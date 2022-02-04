OPPO Reno7 5G and Reno7 Pro 5G launched in India, features ultra-slim design, 90 Hz display, 65W fast charging

OPPO has launched its latest Reno7 Series in India, the two smartphones Reno7 5G and Reno7 Pro 5G are the successor to the last year’s Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G respectively. The Reno7 Series features an ultra-slim design, camera upgrades, powered by MediaTek Dimensity chips, and coupled with its fast charging Super VOOC technology.

One of the notable upgrades in the new Reno7 Series is its design, both the smartphones sport proprietary aircraft-grade LDI technology that allows for a starry finish yet matte feel with anti-fingerprint and scratch-resistant. The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is 7.45 mm thin whereas the OPPO Reno 5G is 7.81 mm thin.

The Reno7 Pro 5G is the first smartphone to offer a Sony IMX709 sensor in its 32 MP selfie camera, the camera sensor is jointly developed by Sony and OPPO. The rear side includes a quad-setup with a flagship-grade 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP macro lens, and a color temperature sensor. The Reno7 5G on the other hand has triple cameras with a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 2 MP macro camera. The selfie camera is 32 MP on the front end.

Both the phones equip a MediaTek Dimensity chip, the Reno7 5G has Dimensity 900 octa-core SoC and Reno7 Pro 5G has Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core SoC. Even though both the smartphones have 256 GB storage to offer, they both come in different RAM variants, the Reno7 5G has 8 GB RAM with +5 GB RAM expansion whereas the Reno7 Pro 5G has 12 GB RAM with +7 GB RAM expansion. The GPU on the Reno7 5G is ARM Mali-G68 MP4 while the GPU on the Reno7 Pro 5G is ARM Mali-G77 MP9.

The Reno7 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate whereas the Reno7 5G has the same specs just the screen size is 6.4-inch. Both phones offer an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the software and battery side, you will find ColorOS 12 running on them and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support. Both feature a 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology, just a 5-minute charge is enough to give users 4 hours of movie playback according to OPPO.

The price for the Reno7 5G is ₹28,999 for its lone 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant while the price for the Reno7 Pro 5G is ₹39,999 for 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Reno7 5G will be available starting from 17th February 2022 and the Reno7 Pro 5G will be available from 8th February on OPPO online store, Flipkart, and other offline retail stores.

OPPO Reno7 5G Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

OPPO Glow with LDI Technology Software: ColorOS 12

ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+5 GB RAM Expansion)

256 GB internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), LED flash

32 MP Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos support

5G modem, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 4,500 mAh battery

65W Super VOOC fast charging Colors: Startrails Blue, Starlight Black

7.81 mm Weight: 173g

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

OPPO Glow with LDI Technology Software: ColorOS 12

7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core 5G SoC GPU: ARM Mali-G77 MP9 GPU

12 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+7 GB RAM Expansion) Storage: 256 GB internal storage

Quad cameras (50 MP IMX766 + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + Color temperature sensor), LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP (Sony IMX 709)

In-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos support Cellular: 5G modem, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

4,500 mAh battery Charging: 65W Super VOOC fast charging

Startrails Blue, Starlight Black Dimensions (thickness): 7.45 mm

OPPO Reno7 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹28,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹28,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 17th February 2022, OPPO online store, Flipkart, and other offline retail outlets

17th February 2022, OPPO online store, Flipkart, and other offline retail outlets Offers: 10% cashback (ICICI, Kotak, Standard Chartered, IDFC, BOB, Federal Bank) with EMI cashback and no-cost EMI options.

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers