OPPO has introduced its new neckband style Enco M32 wireless earphones and it brings notable upgrades in terms of battery life, audio quality, and design compared to its predecessor OPPO Enco M31. Key features include 28 hours of battery life, 10-min fast charging, IP55 dust & water-resistant design, and more. Here’s our OPPO Enco M32 wireless earphones review.

OPPO Enco M32 Specifications

Driver: 10 mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers, TPU + PET titanium-plated

10 mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers, TPU + PET titanium-plated Driver Sensitivity: 106.5 dB @1kHz

106.5 dB @1kHz Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

20 Hz – 20 kHz Impedance: 32 Ohm

32 Ohm Driver Rate Power: 5 mV

5 mV Connectivity & Ports: Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Protection: IP55 Water Resistance

IP55 Water Resistance Features: Bass Boost, Low Latency, dual device fast switching

Bass Boost, Low Latency, dual device fast switching Battery Capacity & Runtime: 220 mAh, 28 hours music playback, 20 hours in 10 minutes charging

220 mAh, 28 hours music playback, 20 hours in 10 minutes charging Battery Charging: 35 minutes charging time (full), 10-minute fast charging, (5V,2A)

35 minutes charging time (full), 10-minute fast charging, (5V,2A) Colors: Black, Green

Black, Green Weight: 26.8 grams

26.8 grams Price: ₹1,799

Design, Build & Ergonomics

The OPPO Enco M32 is a budget midrange wireless earphones with a neckband style design and support for Bluetooth 5.0. The design of the OPPO Enco M32 appears to be light in weight, compact and offers a glossy finish look.

Speaking of the design, the earphones offer umbrella-shaped ear tips that fit comfortably in the ears, the soft ear wings keep the earphones steady and don’t easily fall off. The overall design is very good and feels great.

OPPO Enco M32 is rated IP55 dust and water resistance which means you can take it to the park, at the gym, at a workout, walk in the rain, the earphones can resist water spills, sweats. However, you won’t be able to take it underwater or swim along due to its limited resistivity.

The earbuds are magnetic meaning the connection is seamless you don’t have to pair manually. The OPPO Enco M32 uses a Hall-effect switch to pair with the Bluetooth device, the earphones will be instantly powered off, the music also automatically plays and pauses when you split and unsplit them respectively.

The OPPO Enco M32 has a USB Type-C port on the right side for charging, volume control, and power button at the bottom, and an LED indicator just on the side. The left side of the neckband has OPPO branding and nothing outside. The box includes OPPO Enco M32 earphones, USB Type-C cable for charging, ear tips, and user manuals.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The OPPO Enco M32 comes with 10 mm dynamic drivers with TPU + PET titanium-plated composite diaphragm and bass boost support. The earphones support HD AAC Codec which offers immersive audio and detailed sound. The 10mm drivers deliver clear and a natural sound, the overall sound quality experience is very good.

What differs from its predecessor, the OPPO Enco M31, is the LDAC audio codec support which is absent in the Enco M32 although it supports HD AAC. But for audiophiles who want lossless audio might want to consider Sony’s LDAC support in the Enco M32.

The LDAC delivers three times more data than a standard Bluetooth audio coding technology (330 Kbps vs. 990 Kbps) eventually producing a detailed sound quality. Qualcomm’s aptX HD, Sony’s LDAC, and LHDC are some of the high-quality audio codecs and make a significant difference in the audio quality.

No active noise cancellation is available, you will find low latency and bass boost features on the earphones. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connection, hence the pairing is easy, the magnetic Hall Effect switch automatically pairs the earphones and disconnects when you don’t use them. It also supports dual device fast switching.

Battery Life & Charging

The battery capacity on the OPPO Enco M32 is 220 mAh and it appears to be decent in its class. OPPO has introduced flash charging technology that charges the OPPO Enco M32 in just 10 minutes, and in that, you can get around 20 hours of music playback. The total battery life of the earphones is 28 hours which is very good and gives you long hours of music playback. It takes about 35 minutes of time to charge the earbuds fully.

Verdict

The OPPO Enco M32 offers 28 hours of battery life which is a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor, other features include an IP55 design, fast charging, and low latency. The earphones have a comfortable fit and the sound quality is impressive. At the price of ₹1,799, the OPPO Enco M32 is recommended for those who are looking for budget midrange wireless earbuds.