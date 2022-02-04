Xiaomi reveals list of smartphones getting MIUI 13 in India

Xiaomi has officially announced its latest MIUI 13 custom user interface in the Indian market and will soon be rolling out the company’s Mi, Xiaomi, and Redmi-branded smartphones. The MIUI 13 comes with several new features and performance improvements.

The updated OS from Xiaomi focuses on four main areas — Optimized File Storage System, RAM optimization engine, Processor Priority Optimization, and Extended battery life of up to 10%.

The company says that it comes with up to 60% improved defragmentation efficiency which also improves read and write efficiency by up to 60 percent compared to previous versions of MIUI. It also brings Liquid Storage, a new system-level file storage system.

Coming to the visual aspects, the new operating system brings new widgets similar to the iOS 15 widgets. It also adds a sidebar for allowing users to quickly access up to 10 apps from a floating window that can be triggered with a simple swipe. The company has also added new live wallpapers. All these improvements coming with MIUI 13 brings a better battery life, as Xiaomi promises an increase of 10%.

As of now, there’s no confirmation if the latest MIUI 13 will come with the Android 12 operating system or the company will be sticking with Android 11. Xiaomi has released a list of 10 smartphones that will get the latest update.

List of smartphones getting MIUI 13 in India

The company has revealed a list of devices that will be getting the new MIUI 13 update in this quarter (i.e. Q1 2022) in the Indian market. Here’s the list:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

If your device isn’t on the list, don’t worry as the company has revealed that the MIUI 13 will soon be released for more devices but at this time, the company has not revealed any timeline.