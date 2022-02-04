How to switch from static to dynamic IP address in Windows 11

The Windows 11 operating system comes with several options for the users to customize the system as per their preferences. While some of the options are for the aesthetics or the look of the operating system, it does offer options for some advanced settings, such as networking.

It is possible to remove the static IP address and instead switch to the dynamic IP address configuration on the Windows 11 computer. A static TCP/IP address is recommended for computers offering network services. However, if there’s no need for such configuration, the system can be switched to the dynamic network configuration assigned by the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server.

There are multiple ways to switch from static IP address to dynamic (DHCP) IP address in Windows 11, including Control Panel, Command Prompt, and PowerShell, among others. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to switch to a dynamic IP address using the Settings application on a computer running the Windows 11 operating system.

How to use a dynamic IP address in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Windows 11 computer. For this, you can either open it from the Start Menu or press the Windows + I keys on your keyboard.

Step 2: When the Settings window opens, click on the “Network & Internet” option from the left sidebar.

Step 3: Under the Network & Internet settings, click on the “Ethernet & Wi-Fi” option.

Step 4: After that, click on the “Edit” button for the “IP assignment” settings.

Step 5: In the “Edit IP Settings” drop-down menu, select the “Automatic (DHCP) option and click the “Save” button.

That’s it. After completing the above-mentioned steps, the networking stack configuration will reset and the computer will request a dynamic IP address from the DHCP server.