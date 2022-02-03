Microsoft Edge web browser has been constantly getting updated with new features. While some of the features are meant to enhance security and performance, some are just there for aesthetics or visual appearance. The company offers an option to set Bings’ Photo of the day as a background for new tabs in Edge browser and now the company has added support to set the Bing Video of the day as the background.

The feature basically enables a window-wide full-screen video to loop at the start of a new browser tab when using Edge. It shuffles through video feeds similar to the Bing image experience. The video is in high fidelity and lasts anywhere from 3-20 seconds depending on the capture. Also, the video as background plays in a loop until the pause button is clicked.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to enable the Bing Video of the Day as a background for new tabs in Microsoft Edge on your Windows 11 computer.

How to set Bing Video of the Day as background in Microsoft Edge

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Edge web browser on your Windows 11 computer.

Step 2: Click on the Gear icon shown on the right side and from the drop-down menu, select the “Custom” option.

Step 3: After that, under the “Background” section, select the “Image or video of the day” option.

That’s it. The video of the day from Bing should now automatically start playing in the new tab’s background in a loop until the pause button is clicked. Just in case the feature isn’t working on your device after following the above-mentioned steps, then open the Settings app on your Windows 11 computer and go to Accessibility > Visual Effects to ensure that the “Turn ON the animation effects” option is enabled. If the animation effects option is not enabled, then you will see Bing’s Photo of the day as background instead of Video of the day.