Apple iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, and budget iPad leak reveals possible pricing

Apple is set to launch a wide range of devices throughout this year and the first event could take place sometime around March or April. There have been numerous reports about the company gearing up to launch the next-generation iPhone SE.

Now, a new leak related to iPhone SE 3 smartphone gives us more details about the smartphone, especially the pricing details. Not only the new iPhone SE but the leak also suggests pricing for the iPad Air 5.

According to the latest report coming from 91Mobiles, Apple has imported three iPhone models in India — A2595, A2783, and A2784 for testing purposes. These models are said to be the upcoming Apple iPhone SE. These phones are also said to be priced around $300.

Further, the company has also imported two new iPad — one with model number A2588 and another with model number A2589. These devices are believed to be updated iPad Air which could be priced between $500 to $700. Apple has also imported the entry-level iPad model in the Indian market for testing purposes, carrying model number A2757 and it has suggested pricing of around $300.

It’s noteworthy that the actual pricing of the devices will be a bit on the higher side than what’s mentioned in the report as the final pricing for the products will include import duty and other levies. But this does give an idea about how much the devices could cost.

If the rumors are to be believed, then the Apple iPhone SE 3 will come with the same design as the previous SE model, featuring a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID sensor. It will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and will have 5G connectivity support.

Source