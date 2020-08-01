OPPO W11 Wireless Earbuds Review

The OPPO W11 is OPPO’s latest budget wireless earbuds in the entry-level wireless earphones segment. OPPO has already introduced its premium range of wireless buds a few months back, the OPPO Enco Free at Rs 7,990, and now OPPO has its budget OPPO W11 at Rs 2,499.

The OPPO W11 flaunts a highly compact IP55 water-resistant design, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and lasts up to 20 hours. Here’s what you need to know about the OPPO W11 in our review.

OPPO W11 Specifications

Driver: 8 mm dynamic drivers

8 mm dynamic drivers Driver Sensitivity: 99dB@1kHz

99dB@1kHz Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz (44.1 kHz)

20 Hz – 20 kHz (44.1 kHz) Mic Sensitivity: -38 dBV/Pa

-38 dBV/Pa Connectivity & Ports: Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual Mode), USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual Mode), USB Type-C Protection: IP55 Dust & Water Resistant

IP55 Dust & Water Resistant Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Battery: 40 mAh (earbuds, each), 400 mAh (case), Fast Charging (120 minutes)

40 mAh (earbuds, each), 400 mAh (case), Fast Charging (120 minutes) Battery Runtime: Up to 5 Hours (Single Charge), Up to 20 Hours (With Case)

Up to 5 Hours (Single Charge), Up to 20 Hours (With Case) Weight: 4.4 grams (Earbuds, each), 44.3 grams (case)

4.4 grams (Earbuds, each), 44.3 grams (case) Color: Black, White

Black, White Price: Rs 2,499

Design & Build

The OPPO W11 looks highly compact and light in weight (4.4 grams each bud, 44.3 grams with case), the size of the case is small which fits in the palms perfectly. The oval-shaped charging case is a sleek glossy finish with curves, no sharp edges found on the surface.

You see an OPPO logo on the top, the front has a small LED indicator for charging and power, and the backside has a USB Type-C port for charging. Opening the case and you see a small pair of wireless buds with silicone eartips. No physical or touch buttons found anywhere on the case, however, the W11 comes with gesture-based touch buttons.

The earbuds are shaped to sit inside your ear comfortably, there’s no need to change the size of the silicone eartips. It supports IP55 dust and water-resistant design that protects from sweating and light rains, The overall quality of the case and earbuds is very good.

Inside the box, you get a pair of earbuds along with the charging case, a USB Type-C charging cable, extra silicone eartips, user manual, and warranty card.

Features & Connectivity

The OPPO W11 headphones boast 8 mm dynamic drivers with titanium-plated composite diaphragms for enhancing the bass as well as extending the reach of high frequencies.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and with that, it connects to your phone the moment you open the case. The Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity also lets you switch between the paired Bluetooth connections with your smartphone. There are no issues in connecting the earbuds, pairing is very easy, just open the case and search for the Bluetooth device.

It comes with intelligent touch controls, a single tap can be used to play or pause the music, double-tap to skip tracks, and press and hold to activate the voice assistant.

You can benefit from the Bluetooth 5.0 connection which lets you hear voice calls on both the earbuds. You can always use its monopod feature in case you just want to use only one earbud, if you are on voice calls, you can make use of the single earbud to talk.

The earbuds also offer low latency, while gaming, we didn’t found any lags in the connection. On the other hand, the realme Buds Q offers its Super Low Latency gaming mode with 119.2 milliseconds whereas Xiaomi’s Redmi Earbuds S comes with 122 milliseconds low latency.

Audio Quality & Battery Life

It uses HD Audio quality which means it supports AAC audio format to get your music even better, only a few TWS earbuds offer the high-quality ~900 kbps LDAC or LHDC codecs support. When we talk about the sound quality, you won’t be disappointed at all, in fact, the quality of music is very good given its price (Rs 2,499), it didn’t give us a chance to hurt the ears on full volumes.

On the battery side, the OPPO W11 comes with a 400 mAh battery (case) and 40 mAh for each earbud providing an impressive 20 hours of playback time with charging case included, each earbud lasts 5 hours on continuous music playback.

Rivals like realme Buds Q which is priced at Rs 1,999 offers up to 20 hours of total battery life (with charging case) whereas the Xiaomi’s more affordable Redmi Earbuds S which is priced at Rs 1,799 only offers up to 12 hours of battery life. This is where the OPPO W11 shines out when it comes to battery life given the price where the realme Buds Q is a close competitor.

For the charging, the OPPO W11 takes about 120 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%.

Verdict

The OPPO W11 is compact, light in weight, and comfortable to wear. The design is IP55 and the audio quality is great given its price. The 20 hours battery life is impressive and at the end of the day, you would want TWS earbuds with long-lasting battery life. For the price of Rs 2,499, we would gladly say, the OPPO W11 is a recommended buy.

Strength

Compact And Light Weight Design

IP55 Water-Resistance

Impressive 20 Hours Battery Life

Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity

Monopod feature

Gesture Controls

USB Type-C Charging

Value For Money

Weakness