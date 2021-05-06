Paytm adds Vaccine Finder feature on its app to help users track slot availability

It has become difficult for people in India to book slots for taking the COVID-19 vaccine and they need to keep track of available slots on the government’s Cowin portal. Some tech-savvy users have created a script that automates the process for them.

Now, one of the leading digital payments portals in India — Paytm has introduced a new feature named ‘Vaccine Finder’ on its application that tracks COVID-19 vaccine slots. It allows users to check the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, find centers nearby, and also get notified when slots are available to get a vaccine.

To use this new feature on the Paytm application, scroll down to the ‘Discover with Paytm’ section and there you will see a feature named ‘Vaccine Finder.’ You can look for the availability of slots by entering the required data.

The company has said that the data is sourced from the Cowin platform. It’s noteworthy that the user will have to register themself on Aarogya Setu or Cowin to actually book the slot as the service from Paytm only notifies about the slot availability.

Paytm isn’t the only company that is offering a service that helps with the COVID-19 vaccine slot registration. HealthifyMe has built VaccinateMe.in that lets users search for the location of the slot and also notifies through WhatsApp about slot availability. Other similar services include GetJab.in and Under45.in, among others.