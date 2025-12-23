Amid ongoing flight disruptions, Paytm Checkin, the AI-powered travel booking app by One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm), has introduced a new ₹99 flight cancellation feature that allows travellers to cancel eligible flight bookings and receive a full refund. This move comes at a time when flight delays and cancellations have impacted travel schedules across multiple routes, making flexibility a key requirement for travellers.

The ₹99 cancellation option allows users to cancel eligible flight tickets directly through the Paytm Checkin app using a smooth and intuitive cancellation process. By offering upfront cancellation protection, Paytm aims to help travellers recover their booking value if plans change unexpectedly. The feature is available as an opt-in add-on at the time of booking on the Paytm Checkin app and applies to both domestic and international flights, enabling travellers to plan trips with built-in cancellation coverage.

Commenting on the launch, a Paytm Checkin spokesperson said, “We understand that flexibility is important for travellers. Our focus is on offering clear and affordable cancellation options that help customers recover their booking value when plans do not go as expected.”

Alongside the cancellation feature, Paytm Checkin is rolling out flat flight discounts to support holiday and honeymoon travel:

12% discount on select domestic honeymoon destinations, including Goa, Manali, Andaman, Udaipur, Munnar, and Kashmir, using the promo code HONEYMOON

10% discount on select international destinations, such as Bali, Thailand, Maldives, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Dubai, using the promo code LOVECATION

These offers are available on eligible routes booked through the Paytm Checkin app.

Paytm Checkin also leverages AI to deliver personalised travel itineraries, offering recommendations on local experiences, activities, and food trails. This feature helps travellers plan end-to-end trips while discovering destination-specific highlights tailored to their preferences.

To further enhance value, Paytm Checkin offers a ₹249 Travel Pass, which unlocks additional discounts across flights and hotels. Other benefits include zero convenience fees, transparent pricing, real-time flight updates, Ticket Assure for train bookings, and Paytm Assured for bus travel.