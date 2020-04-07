POCO confirmed to soon launch TWS Earbuds in India

C Manmohan, General Manager of POCO India had revealed to fans in a virtual meeting last week that the company is working on a new true wireless earbuds. Now, the company has officially confirmed the same publicly through Twitter.

In a tweet, the company says:“In the recently concluded poll by our GM @cmanmohan, the ‘True wireless in-ears’ got the highest vote share. Today, we want to confirm that it is in the works and will be coming to India.”

In the final results of the said poll by C Manmohan, TWS earbuds led with almost 38.2 percent votes, followed by headphones with 23 percent and fitness band/watch with 21.9 percent votes.

While the company has confirmed the POCO TWS Earbuds, it has not yet revealed the launch date and simply mentions that they are coming soon. However, given that the company has now teased it, we expect it to get launched soon.

There’s also a possibility that the TWS earphones from the company could get launched along with the POCO F2 smartphone. There are reports making rounds which claim that the Redmi K30 Pro could go official in India as POCO F2 but POCO GM has denied this.

Source